Iran state TV shares video of excited One Direction fans, claims it shows 'Israelis panicking' after attack

BySumanti Sen
Apr 16, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Iranian state TV shared footage it claimed showed “Israelis panicking” while they were attacked, but it only showed a group of crazed Louis Tomlinson fans

Iranian state TV recently shared footage it claimed revealed the moment “Israelis panicked” while they were attacked with missiles and drones. But in reality, the footage only showed a group of crazed Louis Tomlinson fans.

Iran state TV shares video of crazed One Direction fans, claims it shows ‘Israelis panicking’ after attack (@vinicios_betiol/X)
Iran state TV shares video of crazed One Direction fans, claims it shows ‘Israelis panicking’ after attack (@vinicios_betiol/X)

A fact-checker for BBC Monitoring reported that the clip was shared by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) “claiming that it showed panicking Israelis amid the … Iranian attack.” “In fact, it shows Louis Tomlinson fans near Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina last week,” a fellow BBC fact-checker said of the singer, who is Harry Styles’ bandmate in One Direction.

The clip was shared by various influencers online. This is, however, not the only video shared by Iran’s state TV claiming to be moments of destruction and devastation during the attack.

IRINN said another video showed the aftermath of a missile strike, with the place on fire. However, BBC fact finders found that the video was actually from a forest fire in Chile in February.

As per the Iranian propaganda report, the Nevatim air base in the Negev desert saw a fiery explosion. However, Israel insisted that there was hardly any impact.

IDF shot down 99% of the suicide drones and missiles

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly shot down 99% of the suicide drones and missiles. The unprecedented attack was launched by the Islamic Republic on Saturday night, April 13. Israel used various weapons, including the IDF’s David’s Sling, Iron Dome and Arrow missiles. They were reportedly assisted by the US, UK, France and Jordan.

Israel has also issued a warning and said that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet.” It has vowed to “exact a price” after the attack. “We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us,” Israel minister Benny Gantz said, according to The Independent.

