Iran supreme leader's big warning after launching hypersonic missile at Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning against Israel on Wednesday, which reads, “battle begins”. The translated version of the post, shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), reads, “In the name of the renowned Haydar, the battle begins”. Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP)

“In the name of the renowned #Haydar, the battle begins

Ali, with his Zulfiqar, to #Khaybar returns,” read the full post.

The post contains religious symbols of Islamic history and Shia iconology. Haydar is a name often used for Imam Ali, who is considered the first Imam in Shia Islam. Zulfiqar is the name of the famous double-edged sword of Imam Ali.

Later, Ali Khamenei issued another warning, which read, “We must act forcefully against the terrorist Zionist entity. We will not show leniency toward the Zionists.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader’s warning for a full-blown battle with Israel comes as the country’s armed forces said that they used hypersonic missiles to attack Israel in overnight strikes as the conflict enters its sixth day. Iran intensified its offensive against Iran even as United States President Donald Trump called for the country’s “unconditional surrender”.

Israel Iran trade missiles for sixth day straight

Iranian capital Tehran was hit by a series of powerful Israeli airstrikes by Israel on Wednesday, hours after Israel called for evacuation in the area. Explosions were heard in Tehran early morning, sending shockwaves across the area. However, Iranian officials made no formal acknowledgment of the attack.

Israel also targeted Imam Hossein University, which is linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards in eastern Tehran, according to Iranian news websites. Additionally, Khojir missile production facility near Tehran was also targeted by Israel, Iranian news websites reported according to Reuters.

Sirens sounded in several areas of Israel as well as Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards it. According to the Israel Defence Forces, sirens were sounded due to a hostile aircraft infiltration, adding that a suspicious air target that crossed from the east was intercepted by their Air Force and that sirens were sounded in accordance with the protocol.