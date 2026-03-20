Iran threatens global hunt for US, Israeli officials, says even tourist spots ‘not safe for you’

Iran has escalated its rhetoric sharply, warning that American and Israeli officials could be targeted even in leisure spaces across the world, as the war enters its third week with no clear end in sight. Iran issues chilling warning: US, Israeli officials could be hit at tourist sites (File Photos)

The threat came on Friday alongside fresh missile and drone attacks by Iran on Israel and energy infrastructure in Gulf Arab states. Despite weeks of sustained US-Israeli strikes that have killed several of Tehran’s top leaders and battered its military, nuclear and energy facilities, Iran signalled it remains operational. Track US-Iran war LIVE updates

Its top military spokesman issued a bold warning, saying, “We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots and wicked soldiers,” armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said, as quoted by state TV.

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He added, “From now on, based on the information we have on you, the promenades, resorts and tourist and entertainment centres in the world will not be safe for you either.”

At the same time, Iranian officials made it clear they are preparing for a prolonged conflict.

‘War to continue until enemy is exhausted’ Gen. Ali Mohammad Naini said public sentiment in Iran supports continuing the war effort. “These people expect the war to continue until the enemy is completely exhausted,” he said, adding, “This war must end when the shadow of war is lifted from the country.”

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In a dramatic turn, Iranian state television reported shortly after his remarks that Naini himself had been killed in an airstrike.

“We are producing missiles even during war conditions, which is amazing, and there is no particular problem in stockpiling,” Naeini had said in comments carried by Iran’s state-run IRAN newspaper, directly contradicting Israeli assertions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed a day earlier that Iran’s navy had been sunk, its air force severely weakened, and its missile production capabilities dismantled. Tehran quickly pushed back on that claim.

Meanwhile, Iran’s newly installed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, broke his silence with a rare statement, signalling a harder line. He said Iran’s enemies must have their “security” stripped away.

Khamenei has largely stayed out of public view since taking over after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli strike at the start of the war.

(With Reuters, AFP inputs)