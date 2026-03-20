1 more Indian killed amid US-Iran war, Riyadh death takes toll to 6

An Indian national was killed in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on March 18, taking the count of Indian deaths in the Gulf region due to the ongoing war between Iran and the US-Israel to 6. Speaking during the interministerial briefing on Friday, Aseem Mahajan, the additional secretary (Gulf), said that the ministry received the confirmation of the death late on Thursday night. Smoke rises above the city, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

"We send deepest condolences to the family and our mission in Riyadh is in touch with the authorities and closely monitoring the return of his mortals to India," said Mahajan.

Mahajan further informed that a total of six Indian nationals have lost their lives so far during the conflict in the West Asia region and one continues to be missing.

"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," said Mahajan.

Fifteen Indian crew members of oil tanker MT safesea Vishnu, who were safely rescued in Iraq, left the country yesterday and are expected to return to India today via the Saudi Arabia route.

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Meanwhile, 24 rescued Indian seafarers, 16 from MD MKD Vyom and 8 from MT Skylight, earlier arrived in India from Oman.

Flight situation improving in West Asia The MEA also provided an update on the current flight situation in West Asia, stating that conditions are gradually improving, with additional flights operating from the region.

Since February 28, around 300,000 passengers have returned to India from the region.

“From the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations. Today again, around 90 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India,” said Mahajan.

Qatar Airways is also expected to operate 10 non-scheduled flights to India today, while airspace in Kuwait and Bahrain remains closed.

Jazeera Airways of Kuwait is expected to commence special non-scheduled commercial flights to various destinations in India from Al Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia, with the first flight to Kochi scheduled for Friday.