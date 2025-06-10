Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Iran, US to continue nuclear deal talks on Thursday, says Donald Trump

Reuters |
Jun 10, 2025 02:34 AM IST

"We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now," Trump told reporters, adding that, "It's tough. ... They're great negotiators."

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the US and Iran would continue talks on Thursday for a nuclear deal, adding that Tehran was a tough negotiator and that the main impediment to an agreement was over enrichment.

US President Donald Trump said Iran is "just asking for things that you can't do".(Bloomberg)
"We're doing a lot of work on Iran right now," Trump told reporters at an economic event at the White House. "It's tough. ... They're great negotiators."

"They're just asking for things that you can't do. They don't want to give up what they have to give up," he added. "They seek enrichment. We can't have enrichment. We want just the opposite. And so far, they're not there."

"They have given us their thoughts on the deal. And I said, you know, it's just not acceptable," Trump said as Tehran plans to hand Washington a counter-proposal.

Trump also said he discussed Iran among other topics with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, adding that the call went well.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Iran, US to continue nuclear deal talks on Thursday, says Donald Trump
