IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: Lawmaker
An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill,(REUTERS)
An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill,(REUTERS)
world news

Iran will expel UN nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: Lawmaker

Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:14 AM IST

Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless US sanctions are lifted by a Feb. 21 deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased.

Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it.

"According to the law, if the Americans do not lift financial, banking and oil sanctions by Feb. 21, we will definitely expel the IAEA inspectors from the country and will definitely end the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," said parliamentarian Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani.

The comments, referring to texts governing the IAEA's mission and activities, were carried by several Iranian media outlets.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had an obligation to allow the inspectors access.

"Once again the Iranian regime is using its nuclear program to extort the international community and threaten regional security," Pompeo said.

Iran said on Monday it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching the nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by US President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.

Iran began violating the accord in 2019 in response to President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the United States from it in 2018 and the reimposition of US sanctions that had been lifted under the deal. Tehran often says it can quickly reverse its breaches if Washington's sanctions are removed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran.(VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran.(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Iran’s Khamenei bans import of Covid-19 vaccines from US, UK, demands revoking of sanctions

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 08, 2021 10:35 PM IST
In a live televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei raised the prospect of the two Western countries, long-time adversaries of the Islamic Republic, possibly seeking to spread the infection to other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Thursday’s parade was part of commemoration events for the one-year anniversary of the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani by the US, according to the statement.(Reuters/ Representative)
Thursday’s parade was part of commemoration events for the one-year anniversary of the killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani by the US, according to the statement.(Reuters/ Representative)
world news

Iran holds navy drills in Persian Gulf amid standoff over tanker

By Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Iran has used its influence over the Persian Gulf to push back against US-led attempts to isolate it economically. A government spokesman this week linked the seizure of the tanker to billions of dollars trapped in South Korea by US sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
The drones, also known as loitering munitions, were flown for 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) near the Gulf of Oman.(File photo)
The drones, also known as loitering munitions, were flown for 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) near the Gulf of Oman.(File photo)
world news

Iran tests ‘suicide’ drones amid its tense standoff with Donald Trump

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The two-day drills started on Tuesday and also involved successful tests of quadcopter drones capable of dropping small cluster munitions.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:27 PM IST
In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
world news

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In the first two weeks of its vaccination drive Germany has given 533,000 shots, just two-fifths of the 1.3 million doses received. Britain, by contrast, has reached the 2 million mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
world news

Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Residents took to Twitter to voice their anger at the situation, while others offered good wishes for those being treated in hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
world news

Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The US envoy on international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the lies of the Chinese embassy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
world news

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The former California governor and Hollywood action star, a native of Austria, said the scenes from the Capitol saddened him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government on Pompeo's decision to end State Department restrictions on how US officials can interact with Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
world news

Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The talks will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble had written to lawmakers about the current security situation but declined to give details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
world news

French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex have come under criticism for the slow start to vaccinations since they began on December 27. Government officials vowed to speed up the process and said Saturday that 100,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:50 PM IST
China, which has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, is still frustrating independent attempts to trace the virus' origins and the central question of how it jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
world news

Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and woman wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take their selfie at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man and woman wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, take their selfie at Ginza shopping district which closed to cars on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
world news

Japan says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The new variant is different from those first found in Britain and South Africa, said Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP