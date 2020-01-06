e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
‘IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!,’ tweets Donald Trump

The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.

Jan 06, 2020
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

 

Writing in all-caps, the US leader tweeted: “IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!” The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump says Iran will 'never' have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
