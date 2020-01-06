‘IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!,’ tweets Donald Trump
The tweet came a day after Tehran announced it was further winding down observance of parts of an international deal struck to ensure that the country does not secretly develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its civilian nuclear industry.world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:07 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his insistence that Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020
Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 deal negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama.