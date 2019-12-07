e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Iranian and American freed in apparent prisoner swap

Tehran announced the release of Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani from the United States shortly before Washington declared American researcher Xiyue Wang was returning home.

world Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:47 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S. Mohammed Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani. Wang was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and sending confidential material abroad. His family and Princeton strongly denied the claims.
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 file photo, Hua Qu, the wife of detained Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, poses for a photograph with a portrait of her family in Princeton, N.J. Iran's foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the U.S. Mohammed Javad Zarif made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday. The trade involves graduate student Xiyue Wang and scientist Massoud Soleimani. Wang was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for allegedly “infiltrating” the country and sending confidential material abroad. His family and Princeton strongly denied the claims. (AP)
         

An Iranian held in the US and an American held in Iran have been freed, the two sides said Saturday, in an apparent prisoner swap at a time of heightened tensions.

Tehran announced the release of Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani from the United States shortly before Washington declared American researcher Xiyue Wang was returning home.

“Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

“Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government,” which has looked after US interests in Iran in the absence of diplomatic ties, Zarif added.

State news agency IRNA said Soleimani had been “freed moments ago after one year of illegal detention and was handed over to Iranian officials in Switzerland”.

In a statement issued in Washington, US President Donald Trump said that “after more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States”.

Wang, a Chinese-born American, was serving 10 years on espionage charges in Iran.

A doctoral candidate in history at Princeton University, he had been researching Iran’s Qajar dynasty when he was imprisoned in August 2016.

Soleimani is a professor and senior stem cell researcher at Tehran’s Tarbiat Modares University who left for the United States on October 22, 2018, according to IRNA.

The United States and Iran have not had diplomatic ties since 1980.

Relations between the two foes worsened in May 2018 when Trump withdrew the US from an international accord that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

tags
top news
Highlights | ‘He sings well’: Kejriwal on BJP’s Manoj Tiwari as opponent
Highlights | ‘He sings well’: Kejriwal on BJP’s Manoj Tiwari as opponent
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
Justice must never take form of revenge, says CJI after Hyderabad encounter
‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
‘No place for women here’: Priyanka slams UP govt over Unnao rape case
‘Hatred is being spread...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks government
‘Hatred is being spread...’: Rahul Gandhi attacks government
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
US to start accepting applications for H-1B visa from April 1
‘Don’t blame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution’: Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
‘Don’t blame Punjab for Delhi’s pollution’: Capt Amarinder Singh at HTLS
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Possible change in bowling department
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anil Kapoor match steps to ‘Om Shanti Om’ at #HTLS2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News