 Iranian forces among 14 killed in strike on Syria air base: monitor | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Iranian forces among 14 killed in strike on Syria air base: monitor

Forces from Assad’s allies Russia and Iran, as well as fighters from Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, are known to have a presence there, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 12:53 IST
Syrian soldiers gather on the outskirts of Douma, as they continue their fierce offensive to retake the last opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta.
Syrian soldiers gather on the outskirts of Douma, as they continue their fierce offensive to retake the last opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta.(AFP)

An early morning strike on a Syrian government air base in the country’s centre killed 14 fighters, including Iranian forces allied to the regime, a monitoring group said on Monday.

“At least 14 fighters were killed in the strike on the T-4 airport, among them Iranian forces,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

Syrian state media had earlier reported dead and wounded in the strike, without giving casualty figures. The T-4 base lies in Syria’s central Homs province and is also known as the Tiyas airport.

Forces from regime allies Russia and Iran, as well as fighters from Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, are known to have a presence there, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Observatory, which has a wide network of sources across war-ravaged Syria, said it could not confirm who carried out the attack on the T-4 base.

According to Reuters, Syrian state TV, however, hinted US hand behind the strike. “An aggression was perpetrated on T-4 air base in several strikes that is most likely to be an American attack,” state television said in a news flash.

Israel carried out strikes against a Syrian government base in the country’s centre in February, with the Observatory identifying it at the time as T-4.

Israel has struck targets inside Syria on multiple occasions throughout the country’s seven-year war, including those linked to Iran and Hezbollah or to Assad’s chemical weapons programme.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment. The raid came as worldwide outrage mounted over a reported chemical weapons attack on a rebel-controlled town outside the Syrian capital.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature