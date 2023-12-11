Iranian minister says neither Tehran nor Israel believe in a two state solution

The only thing Iran and Israel share is that both do not believe in a two-state solution, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Monday via translation at an international forum in Doha. Israel-Hamas War: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters.(Reuters)

During the forum, Amirabdollahian reiterated Iran's proposal that a referendum be held to determine the fate of Palestine, with only descendants of those who lived there prior to 1948 being permitted to vote.

Most countries publicly support the creation of a separate Palestinian state alongside Israel. Critics of Israeli policy say its actions are intended to make this impossible.