Iranian missile lands near Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Eid, Israel claims with video: ‘True face of religious regime’

An Iranian missile reportedly struck near Jerusalem’s revered Al-Aqsa Mosque, among other sites linked to Judaism, Islam and Christianity, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Israel claimed on Saturday, sharing a video that purportedly shows the projectile landing and exploding just a few hundred metres from the holy sites. Iran missile hits near Al-Aqsa, says Israel, shares video of blast near Jerusalem holy site (X/@IsraelMFA)

According to Israeli authorities, the missile landed close to the Old City. This area houses sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews, including the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The reported strike came as the region marked Eid, with heightened tensions already in place due to the Middle East conflict. Track US-Iran war live updates

Israel’s foreign ministry directly blamed Tehran. "This is the true face of the Mullahs' so-called 'religious' regime," the ministry posted on X.

In a video shared by Israel, a missile is seen descending near the mosque before a powerful explosion sends a large plume of grey smoke into the sky. HT has not independently verified the footage.