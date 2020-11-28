Iranian scientist killing could trigger serious confrontation with Israel. Here’s why

world

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:24 IST

The killing of a top Iranian scientist could snowball into a serious confrontation in the region as the Islamic Republic has vowed to avenge the death. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist, was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, triggering strong reactions from country’s top leadership.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused Israel of assassinating the scientist, who was long suspected by the west of masterminding the secret nuclear programme for the country. “Once again, the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary, were stained with the blood of a son of this nation,” Rouhani said in a statement published on his official website.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for “definitive punishment” of those behind the assassination of the scientist, calling Fakhrizadeh as “the country’s prominent and distinguished nuclear and defensive scientist.”

Hossein Dehghan, the military adviser to Khamenei, vowed to “strike as thunder at the killers of this oppressed martyr”, suggesting Israel’s hand behind the assassination. Taking to Twitter, Dehghan said that Israel seels to intensify the pressure on Iran for a “full-blown war” in the last few days of the Trump administration.

Also Read | Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

What is JCPoA or Iran nuclear deal?

The United States, Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France entered a deal with Iran in 2015, agreeing to provide sanctions relief in lieu of preventing the nation from developing nuclear weapons. Later in 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), calling it “the worst deal ever”.

Since then, the Trump administration has continued to impose sanctions on Tehran as a part of its “maximum pressure” campaign. However, US’ withdrawal prompted Iran to renege on its commitments made under the nuclear deal and escalated its uranium enrichment.

Also Read | Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Why is Iran suspecting Israel?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of continuing to seek nuclear weapons and warned about a secret atomic warehouse. “Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh,” Netanyahu had said in 2018, referring to the now slain scientist. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspected the alleged atomic warehouse site in February 2019 and found traces of uranium. IAEA published a report on Iran’s nuclear activities and the implementation of its commitment under JCPoA.

The global watchdog reported that Iran has stockpiled more than 12 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the nuclear deal. The UN agency observed that the presence of multiple uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location not declared to it still needs to be fully and promptly explained by Iran to allay any possible concerns.