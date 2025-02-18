Iran's Khamenei calls US Gaza plan ‘stupid’ and 'will lead to nowhere'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US government’s plan to remove the existing Palestinian population from Gaza and rebuild the devastated enclave into a “Riviera” is “stupid” and “will lead to nowhere.” Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 17, 2025,(AFP)

“Global public opinion is in favor of Palestine and under these circumstances, no plan will succeed without the consent of the resistance and the people of Gaza,” Khamenei said on Tuesday according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Khamenei was speaking in a meeting with the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, who is visiting Tehran with a delegation, IRNA said. The PIJ is listed as a foreign terrorist organization by the US and a number of its allies.