News / World News / Iran's Khamenei vows 'harsh response' after deadly twin blasts: ‘God willing…’

Iran's Khamenei vows 'harsh response' after deadly twin blasts: ‘God willing…’

AFP |
Jan 03, 2024 11:06 PM IST

Khamenei said, “This disaster will have a harsh response, God willing.”

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed a "harsh response" after twin blasts that killed at least 103 people in the country's south.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on December 23, 2023 shows him addressing an audience from Kerman and Khuzestan in Tehran as behind him is displayed a picture of Qasem Soleimani.(AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on December 23, 2023 shows him addressing an audience from Kerman and Khuzestan in Tehran as behind him is displayed a picture of Qasem Soleimani.(AFP)

"The evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation once again created a disaster and martyred a large number of dear people in Kerman," said Khamenei in a statement.

“This disaster will have a harsh response, God willing.”

