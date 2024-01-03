Iran's Khamenei vows 'harsh response' after deadly twin blasts: ‘God willing…’

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed a "harsh response" after twin blasts that killed at least 103 people in the country's south. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on December 23, 2023 shows him addressing an audience from Kerman and Khuzestan in Tehran as behind him is displayed a picture of Qasem Soleimani.(AFP)

"The evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation once again created a disaster and martyred a large number of dear people in Kerman," said Khamenei in a statement.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This disaster will have a harsh response, God willing.”