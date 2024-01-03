Iran's Khamenei vows 'harsh response' after deadly twin blasts: ‘God willing…’
AFP |
Jan 03, 2024 11:06 PM IST
Khamenei said, “This disaster will have a harsh response, God willing.”
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday vowed a "harsh response" after twin blasts that killed at least 103 people in the country's south.
"The evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation once again created a disaster and martyred a large number of dear people in Kerman," said Khamenei in a statement.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
“This disaster will have a harsh response, God willing.”
Share this article