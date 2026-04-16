Iran’s War-Shattered Economy Means It Has an Urgent Reason to Negotiate

Iranian leaders have portrayed the current cease-fire as a victory against an overwhelming U.S. and Israeli onslaught. But they now face a towering postwar reconstruction challenge that is putting pressure on them to negotiate for sanctions relief. People take part in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2026. (REUTERS)

The U.S. and Israel hit at least 17,000 targets over five weeks of war, including factories; rail, road and port infrastructure; government buildings; and military facilities. Iranian state media put the cost to rebuild at $270 billion, though analysts said it was too early for an estimate as the impact of the damage filters through the economy.

Rebuilding will be complicated by the interlocking nature of the damage done by attacks aimed at dragging out the country’s road to recovery. The air campaign not only hit infrastructure but the facilities producing material such as steel that is needed to repair it and operations such as petrochemicals that bring in the foreign currency to pay for the work.

The physical damage adds to an economic crisis that was already so severe it sparked mass protests that shook the country around the new year. While Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and ability to hit targets across the Gulf have given it leverage in talks with the U.S., the scale of the necessary rebuilding limits its room to maneuver.

“Iran insiders are rumbling about the looming economic catastrophe if Washington does not grant sanctions relief that would unlock prospects for economic recovery,” said Burcu Ozcelik, senior research fellow with the London-based Royal United Services Institute think tank. “Without the prospect of economic recovery, regime survival beyond the short term will face sustained structural and popular pressure.”

The first round of talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad ended in a deadlock. But both sides have indicated they have some room for compromise, including around the core issue of uranium enrichment, and they are expected to meet for another round, people familiar with the talks said.

During the war, Iran fired thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf states and Israel, many of them aimed at economic assets such as energy facilities, airports and hotels. The strikes caused lasting damage to some facilities but nothing nearly as comprehensive as the wreckage in Iran.

“My sense is that the scale of the destruction now is much worse than the Iran-Iraq war,” said Kaveh Ehsani, associate professor of international studies at DePaul University in Chicago.