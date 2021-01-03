e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Iraqis chanting anti-US slogans mark year since Soleimani killing

Iraqis chanting anti-US slogans mark year since Soleimani killing

The gathering coincided with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump’s administration, and many in the crowd demanded revenge.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Baghdad
Iraqis hold placards and flags as they gather to mark the one year anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani.
Iraqis hold placards and flags as they gather to mark the one year anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani.(REUTERS)
         

Tens of thousands of Iraqis chanting anti-American slogans streamed to Baghdad’s central square on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The gathering coincided with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump’s administration, and many in the crowd demanded revenge.

Soleimani, leader of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed on Jan. 3, 2020, in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took US-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.

Demonstrators gathering at Tahrir square in response to calls by an assortment of militia groups known collectively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which are mostly backed and trained by Iran, waved the Iraqi flag and chanted anti-American slogans such as “America is the Great Satan”.

Reflecting continuing regional strains, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday urged Trump not to be “trapped” by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on US forces in Iraq.

An Israeli official dismissed the accusation as “nonsense” and said it was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

The United States blames Iran-backed militias for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the US embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

The US military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran last week, but the bombers have since left the region.

On Saturday evening thousands of mourners gathered on the highway that leads to Baghdad airport, where Soleimani and Muhandis were killed, in a simulated funeral procession staged in tribute to the two men.

tags
top news
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
‘Unfortunate’: PM Modi condoles Muradnagar roof collapse incident in UP
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
Covishield and Covaxin: What’s next after Drug Controller’s approval?
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
More they oppose, more they are exposed: Nadda on Cong’s vaccine ‘doubts’
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Farmers’ stir: Seventh round of talks on Monday
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
‘The Covid-19 vaccines are 110% safe…’: DCGI V.G. Somani
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In