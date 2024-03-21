Ireland's Higher Education Minister Simon Harris on track to be next PM

Ireland's Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is the clear frontrunner to become the country's next prime minister, after other potential candidates said they would not run to replace the outgoing Leo Varadkar. Irish Minister Simon Harris (Reuters)

It is likely that Harris will be the only candidate if, as expected, he confirms his intention to run later on Thursday. He has so far received support from nearly half of his parliamentary party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Others seen as possible contenders, including Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe have all ruled themselves out.

Varadkar said he asked for a new leader of the party to be elected ahead of Fine Gael's annual conference on April 6, following which parliament would vote on that person succeeding him as prime minister after the Easter break.

Varadkar is in Brussels today for what is likely his last attendance at a European Council meeting.