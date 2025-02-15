Irish emergency humanitarian assistance for Gaza to be delivered next week

Emergency shelter and food funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week, the deputy Irish premier has said. Simon Harris made the announcement ahead of meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Destroyed walls expose the devastation outside the Odeh house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The pair will discuss the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages, the need for urgent increases in humanitarian assistance aand how Ireland can assist, “and crucially a discussion around the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza”, a spokesman for the Tanaiste said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Harris said: “I know the world is relieved to see the fragile ceasefire holding. “It is essential everyone works tirelessly to ensure the ceasefire remains in place and is fully adhered to by all. “It is also vital that we begin to prepare for the reconstruction of Gaza and how the international community can assist in plans for a future that is secure for both the people of Israel and Palestine and the advancement of a two-state solution.

“I know I join with people across Ireland in urging the release of all hostages, the cessation of all violence and a major surge in humanitarian assistance which is so urgently needed. “I’m therefore pleased that today I will be in a position to announce that emergency food and shelter assistance funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week.” The Tanaiste will also meet his counterpart, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Andrii Sybiha‎, and reiterate Ireland’s support for Ukraine. It is one of 11 bilateral meetings for the Tanaiste on Saturday.