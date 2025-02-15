Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Irish emergency humanitarian assistance for Gaza to be delivered next week

PA_Media |
Feb 15, 2025 08:59 PM IST

Simon Harris made the announcement ahead of meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Emergency shelter and food funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week, the deputy Irish premier has said. Simon Harris made the announcement ahead of meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Destroyed walls expose the devastation outside the Odeh house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
Destroyed walls expose the devastation outside the Odeh house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The pair will discuss the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages, the need for urgent increases in humanitarian assistance aand how Ireland can assist, “and crucially a discussion around the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza”, a spokesman for the Tanaiste said.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Harris said: “I know the world is relieved to see the fragile ceasefire holding. “It is essential everyone works tirelessly to ensure the ceasefire remains in place and is fully adhered to by all. “It is also vital that we begin to prepare for the reconstruction of Gaza and how the international community can assist in plans for a future that is secure for both the people of Israel and Palestine and the advancement of a two-state solution.

“I know I join with people across Ireland in urging the release of all hostages, the cessation of all violence and a major surge in humanitarian assistance which is so urgently needed. “I’m therefore pleased that today I will be in a position to announce that emergency food and shelter assistance funded by Ireland will be delivered in Gaza next week.” The Tanaiste will also meet his counterpart, the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister Andrii Sybiha‎, and reiterate Ireland’s support for Ukraine. It is one of 11 bilateral meetings for the Tanaiste on Saturday.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On