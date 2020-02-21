e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Irish PM Leo Varadkar resigns, assumes caretaker role

Irish PM Leo Varadkar resigns, assumes caretaker role

Varadkar “has this evening conveyed to the president his resignation from office,” the government said in a statement.

world Updated: Feb 21, 2020 05:19 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dublin
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, staying on as interim leader
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, staying on as interim leader (REUTERS)
         

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, staying on as interim leader while the country’s three main parties battle out deadlocked coalition talks after an inconclusive election.

Varadkar “has this evening conveyed to the president his resignation from office,” the government said in a statement. “In accordance with the constitution, the (prime minister) and the government will continue to carry on their duties until successors have been appointed.”

tags
top news
DRDO scientists to study cargo from detained Chinese ship at Gujarat port
DRDO scientists to study cargo from detained Chinese ship at Gujarat port
1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Mayank, Rahane settle India after Jamieson show
1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Mayank, Rahane settle India after Jamieson show
‘Ghost town’ for Clinton, Agra set to give a lively reception to Trumps
‘Ghost town’ for Clinton, Agra set to give a lively reception to Trumps
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
The US is being unfair to India on trade. Resist it
The US is being unfair to India on trade. Resist it
Rashtrapati Bhavan gears up to host state banquet for Donald Trump
Rashtrapati Bhavan gears up to host state banquet for Donald Trump
In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena’s political dilemma
In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena’s political dilemma
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news