e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Is Brazil the next big hotspot as other nations ease up?

Is Brazil the next big hotspot as other nations ease up?

The intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 06:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO
Brazil officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections.
Brazil officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. (REUTERS)
         

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hotspot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu” and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US.

As some US states and European countries moved gradually Monday to ease their limits on movement and commerce, the intensifying outbreak in Brazil — Latin America’s biggest country, with 211 million people — pushed some hospitals to the breaking point, with signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

“We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious,” said Paulo Brandão, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo.

Brazil officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections. But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who haven’t sought hospital care.

Some scientists said over 1 million in Brazil are probably infected. The country is heading into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

Worldwide, the death toll topped 210,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in the US surpassed 55,000 — close to the 58,000 US troops killed during the Vietnam War. Italy, Britain, Spain and France accounted for more than 20,000 deaths each.

tags
top news
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
States gear up to bring back stranded migrants amid lockdown 2.0
States gear up to bring back stranded migrants amid lockdown 2.0
Covid-19 updates: US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, says report
Covid-19 updates: US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, says report
AIIMS begins plasma therapy, 200 Tablighi members begin donation
AIIMS begins plasma therapy, 200 Tablighi members begin donation
Need a comprehensive law on epidemics in post Covid-19 situation | Opinion
Need a comprehensive law on epidemics in post Covid-19 situation | Opinion
Banks wary of lending to  debt  funds  despite  aid
Banks wary of lending to  debt  funds  despite  aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news