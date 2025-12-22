Is Russia building ‘anti-satellite weapon’ to target Elon Musk's Starlink network? What intelligence findings reveal

Russia is suspected of developing a new anti-satellite weapon to target billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink network, according to intelligence services from two NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) nations. The suspected aim is to weaken Western dominance in space, which has reportedly helped Ukraine in its war with Russia. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.(AP)

The so-called “zone effect” weapon would attempt to fill Starlink’s orbital paths with hundreds of thousands of dense pellets, a report by The Associated Press, citing intelligence assessments, said.

Inside Russia’s new ‘anti-satellite weapon’

The intelligence findings reportedly say the weapon could disable several satellites at the same time, while also creating a serious risk to other systems operating in orbit.

Unlike a missile tested by Russia in 2021 to destroy a defunct Cold War-era satellite, the new system under development would aim at multiple Starlink satellites at once. The findings suggest that pellets could be released by formations of small satellites that have yet to be launched.

Russia has earlier called for United Nations efforts to prevent the orbital deployment of weapons. President Vladimir Putin has also said that Moscow has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

In a statement to the AP, the French military’s Space Command said it could not comment on the intelligence findings but added, “We can inform you that Russia has, in recent years, been multiplying irresponsible, dangerous, and even hostile actions in space.”

The findings suggest that Russia sees Starlink as a major threat. The vast network of low-orbit satellites has been crucial to Ukraine’s ability to fight Russia’s full-scale invasion, now in its fourth year.

An official familiar with the findings told AP that the system is under active development. The official said details about the expected timeline for deployment were too sensitive to disclose.

How does Starlink ‘help’ Ukraine?

According to the report, Starlink’s high-speed internet service is used by Ukrainian forces for battlefield communications, weapons targeting and other military tasks.

It is also used by civilians and government officials in areas where Russian strikes have disrupted communication networks.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that commercial satellites supporting Ukraine’s military could be treated as legitimate targets.

Earlier this month, Russia said it had deployed a new ground-based missile system, the S-500, which it claims is capable of striking low-orbit targets.

With inputs from agencies