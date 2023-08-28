'Is that strawberry ice cream?'- Viral video shows the real ham-making process

Rethink your choices ham lovers. Because after seeing the video of how really sliced ham is made, you might want to puke your guts out. Beware of what you eat, people!

The viral video which has had about 10 million views on Tik Tok, shows a pink, goo-like solution being mixed into a smooth consistency and then added to tins the size of a bread loaf.

In the next step, the slop is baked and sliced into what we call a classic sliced ham.

“I don't want to believe this,” captioned the video owner as they posted the clip on Tik Tok.

Post realising that the end product that comes out from the bread-shaped tins was a nice sliced ham, viewers could not contain their disgust.

While one said they thought it “was the smoothest strawberry ice cream” another commented on how grateful they were feeling to "have stopped eating processed meat ages ago… with no regrets!"

In an interview with The Post, dietitian and author Diana Rodgers explained how meat consumption is already decreasing in high-income countries without excessive labelling.

One of the viewers, questioned how a gooey solution like that could result in a perfectly sliced ham saying, “What in the hell type chemicals are they using?"

Interestingly, one of the viewers, questioned how a gooey solution like that could result in a perfectly sliced ham saying, “What in the hell type chemicals are they using to be suited up like that!”

Experts are of the view, that along with being poorly processed, cold meats can have severe health consequences, including diseases like cancer.

For those not yet aware of the tricks and tools of the food-processing industry, videos have been viral regarding the making process of crab sticks and hot dogs, both of which garner a huge amount of following among food lovers.

Beware of what you eat, people!