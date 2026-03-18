X faces global outage, thousands of users across India, US and UK report issues

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X on Wednesday faced a global outage, with thousands of users in India, the United States and the United Kingdom reporting issues. As per Downdetector, thousands of users reported issues with the social media platform. X on Wednesday faced a global outage, with thousands of users in India, the United States and the United Kingdom reporting issues. (AFP)

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, over 4,700 users in India reported the outage from 8 PM to 8:30 PM.

Meanwhile in the US, there were nearly 27,330 reports of issues with X as of 11:16 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector. In the UK, 4,359 users logged their issues on the website.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

‘Something went wrong’ Thousands of X users across the world were encountered with message “Something went wrong. Try again" as they tried to refresh their feeds.

Furthermore, on the mobile applications, users reported receiving the message - "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later.”

While the issue has been resolved as of 9:20 PM IST, a comment from X or Elon Musk regarding the brief outage and the cause behind it is awaited.

Earlier this year, multiple X outages were reported in India, the US and across the world, with users unable to access their feeds and timeline. In February, X remained inaccessible for thousands of users globally, with around 42,261 outage reports in countries, including the United States and the UK, earlier this year.

The services resumed on the social media site an hour after the outage and an immediate confirmation from X was not provided.