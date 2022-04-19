Israel coalition govt faces new split over Jerusalem violence
- Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to hold his fractious coalition together after a split on the right and an Arab-Israeli party’s threat to quit over violence in Jerusalem.
Right-winger Bennett, a key figure in Israel’s settlement movement, last year ended 12 continuous years of rule by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving premier. To do so, the former tech tycoon brought together an unlikely grouping united by little other than their opposition to Netanyahu.
They included leftists and centrists, religious and hard-line Jewish nationalist parties -- and, for the first time in Israel’s history, a party drawn from the country’s Arab-Israeli minority.
But after more than 150 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with police over a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, the Raam party -- largely backed by Muslim Arab-Israelis -- said on Sunday evening that it was suspending its membership.
“If the government continues its steps against the people of Jerusalem... we will resign as a bloc,” Raam said in a statement.
That would be a serious blow to a coalition that already, two weeks earlier, lost its one-seat majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
Iran warns Israel against any hostile action
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday that the armed forces would not let arch-foe Israel rest if it took action targeting the Islamic republic.
“You must know that if you try to take any action against the Iranian nation... our armed forces will not leave you in peace,” Raisi said, during a military parade to mark National Army Day. His comments come days after he warned neighbouring Iraq against using its territory for activities that disrupt Iran’s security.
-
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa acknowledges mistakes amid crisis
Sri Lanka's president acknowledged on Monday that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made mistakes that led to the country's worst economic crisis in decades and pledged to correct them. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made the admission while speaking to 17 new Cabinet ministers he appointed Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country's dire economic state.
-
Ukraine-Russia war: Lviv sees 1st deaths, Mariupol holds out
Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv on Monday, the first civilian victims in the western city, and the commander of Ukrainian forces holding out in the devastated port city of Mariupol appealed to the pope for help. Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadoviy, said the youngest victim among the dead was aged 30.
-
Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin
Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari set to become Pakistan’s new foreign minister
Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to be named foreign minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government with Hina Rabbani Khar as his deputy, people familiar with developments said on Monday. The appointments are part of the complicated negotiations between Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and the PPP for sharing of key portfolios.
-
Why is Pakistan cutting power to households, industry?
As Pakistan struggles to procure fuel from the spot market, the country is cutting electricity to households and industry. A report by news agency Bloomberg suggests that Pakistan isn't able to spend more on additional shipments after its energy costs more than doubled in nine months ending February from a year earlier. Pakistan's long-term LNG suppliers cancelled several shipments scheduled for delivery over the last few months, further tightening supplies. (With inputs from ANI, Bloomberg)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics