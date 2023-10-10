News / World News / Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli Air Force bombs terrorist squad near Gaza | Video

Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli Air Force bombs terrorist squad near Gaza | Video

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 04:56 PM IST

The IAF said that a helicopter was directed towards the spot, which upon idetifying the squad, attacked and eliminated it.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said that its combat helicopter attacked a “terrorist squad”, identified by the Maglan unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as the conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas continued for the fourth day.

The attack was levelled near a fence in Israel's Zikim beach area. (Twitter/IAF)
The attack was levelled near a fence in Israel's Zikim beach area. (Twitter/IAF)

The attack was levelled near a fence in Israel's Zikim beach area, Times of Israel reported.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The IAF said that a helicopter was directed towards the spot, which upon identifying the squad, attacked and eliminated it.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli Air Force said, “An IAF combat helicopter attacked a terrorist squad identified by Maglan unit of the IDF force, near the fence in the Zikim area. The force directed the helicopter to the spot, which attacked the squad and eliminated it.”

Video posted by the IAF showed the precise moment when the helicopter identified and bombed the terrorist squad. Other videos in the post showed several bomb attacks by the Israeli forces on the Gaza strip, which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians.

IAF added, “The IAF continues to attack with force and extensively many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.”

The toll in the conflict has surpassed 1,500 on both sides since it started on October 7. About 900 people have died in Israel, including 260 people who were shot by Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border. In Palestine, almost 690 people have died in the retaliatory action from Tel Aviv, the BBC reported.

Israeli forces have bombarded Gaza relentlessly with several airstrikes hitting residential buildings. Since the beginning of the conflict over 1, 87,500 have been displaced in Gaza, United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

On Monday, intensifying its counterattack, Israel announced a total blockade on Gaza including imposing a ban on food, fuel and electricity, with the Defense Minister saying that they were in a fight with “human animals”.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out