Israel Hamas Conflict: Israeli Air Force bombs terrorist squad near Gaza | Video

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said that its combat helicopter attacked a “terrorist squad”, identified by the Maglan unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as the conflict between Israel and Palestine's Hamas continued for the fourth day. The attack was levelled near a fence in Israel's Zikim beach area. (Twitter/IAF)

The attack was levelled near a fence in Israel's Zikim beach area, Times of Israel reported.

The IAF said that a helicopter was directed towards the spot, which upon identifying the squad, attacked and eliminated it.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli Air Force said, “An IAF combat helicopter attacked a terrorist squad identified by Maglan unit of the IDF force, near the fence in the Zikim area. The force directed the helicopter to the spot, which attacked the squad and eliminated it.”

Video posted by the IAF showed the precise moment when the helicopter identified and bombed the terrorist squad. Other videos in the post showed several bomb attacks by the Israeli forces on the Gaza strip, which is home to 2.2 million Palestinians.

IAF added, “The IAF continues to attack with force and extensively many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.”

The toll in the conflict has surpassed 1,500 on both sides since it started on October 7. About 900 people have died in Israel, including 260 people who were shot by Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza border. In Palestine, almost 690 people have died in the retaliatory action from Tel Aviv, the BBC reported.

Israeli forces have bombarded Gaza relentlessly with several airstrikes hitting residential buildings. Since the beginning of the conflict over 1, 87,500 have been displaced in Gaza, United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

On Monday, intensifying its counterattack, Israel announced a total blockade on Gaza including imposing a ban on food, fuel and electricity, with the Defense Minister saying that they were in a fight with “human animals”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk