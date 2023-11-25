Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: WHO ‘concerned’ about Al-Shifa hospital chief

Israel-Hamas war Live Updates: Saturday is the second day of a 96-hour ceasefire that marks the first pause in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas; the two sides have been warring since October 7, when Hamas carried out a series of attacks on the Israeli territory, and abducted more than 200 Israeli citizens and foreigners. An explosion takes place in what Israel military said was a tunnel at AI Shifa Hospital complex before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect, in Gaza. (REUTERS)

Also on Saturday, Hamas freed 24 hostages (13 Israelis, 10 Thais, and a Filipino), while Tel Aviv, in return, released 39 Palestinian detainees. Both sides are expected to release more people in the coming days.

The peace agreement was brokered by Qatar.

More than 1300 Israelis have lost their lives as a result of the conflict, while the toll on the Palestinian side is higher, with nearly 15,000 fatalities. In response to the Hamas attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been targeting the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people, and is governed by the Islamist group.

Click to Top

Story Saved