Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said early on Tuesday it intercepted a missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in several areas across the country. A woman takes cover behind a car, which stopped at the side of a road, while sirens sound, in response to what the Israeli military reported was a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel that was intercepted, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2025.(Reuters)

The Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, has been firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes.

Houthis have repeatedly said their attacks are an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.