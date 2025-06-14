Israel, Iran exchanging blows brings Middle East on edge of war: Here's what is happening

Iran and Israel are on the brink of war and the two Middle East nations have already launched several waves of airstrikes against each other. The tensions escalated after Israeli armed forces took Iran by surprise and attacked Iran nuclear and military sites under ‘Operation Rising Lion’. Justifying the strikes, Israel said that it had intel indicating that Iran's nuclear programme had almost reached ‘point of no return’.

Smoke billows after a projectile hit a building in Tel Aviv after Iran launched multiple waves of missile attacks on Saturday.(AP)