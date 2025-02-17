Israel kills Hamas ‘commander’ in Lebanon on eve of ceasefire deal deadline to withdraw troops

The Israeli military said it killed a commander from the Palestinian militant group Hamas in an airstrike in southern Lebanon's Sindon on the eve of a deadline in a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanese army, security forces, and civil defence first responders inspect the remains of a destroyed vehicle that was reportedly hit by an Israeli strike in Lebanon's southern city of Sidon on February 17, 2025.(AFP)

“Mohammed Shahine was eliminated after recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

“Shahine was a significant source of knowledge within the terrorist organisation and was responsible throughout the war for various terror attacks and rocket launchers aimed at Israeli civilians,” it added.

The strike occurred near an army checkpoint and Sidon’s municipal sports stadium, news agency AP reported. Footage believed to be from the site of the attack showed a car engulfed in flames. Lebanese state news agency said rescuers removed one body from the car but did not identify the victim.

The drone strike comes on the eve of a deadline fixed by the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. The deal that ended the 14-month-long war stipulated Israel withdraw all of its forces from southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued its strikes against “military sites” in southern and eastern Lebanon since the ceasefire. The Jewish state's claims that it is only targeting sites containing Hezbollah missiles and combat equipment have been disputed by Lebanon, which accused Israel of violating the deal.

Israel-Hezbollah deal

In November, a US-brokered ceasefire agreement granted Israel 60 days to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon completely. The deadline was extended to February 18 amid Israel's insistence to maintain its troops in five posts inside Lebanon.

As per the agreement, UN peacekeeping forces were to be deployed with the Lebanese army as Israel withdrew gradually over the time period. Hezbollah agreed to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30km from the border, and dismantle military infrastructure in the south.

A day ahead of the deadline, there was no indication of Israel's adherence to the new deadline, AP reported. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem put the onus of ensuring Israel's withdrawal on the Lebanese government.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the deal's backers, mainly the US, to pressure Israel into withdrawing troops by Tuesday's deadline. “We are continuing contacts on several levels to push Israel to respect the agreement and to withdraw on the scheduled date, and return the prisoners,” Aoun said.