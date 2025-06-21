Israel military says it struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site again

Israel struck Iran's Isfahan nuclear site overnight for the second time since the start of the war between the two arch foes, a military official said on Saturday. Israel's foreign minister said its strikes on Iran have delayed Tehran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two or three years. (AFP)

"Isfahan we targeted in the first 24 hours of our operation, but we carried out a second wave of strikes there overnight, deepening our achievements and advancing the damage to the facility," the military official told reporters during a briefing on condition of anonymity. He added that Israel "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities."

Meanwhile, Israel's foreign minister said its strikes on Iran have delayed Tehran's potential to develop a nuclear weapon by at least two or three years. "According to the assessment we hear, we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in an interview.

Western powers have repeatedly expressed concerns about the rapid expansion of Iran's nuclear programme, questioning in particular the country's accelerated uranium enrichment. Israel's military also said that it had killed a top Iranian official in charge of military coordination with Palestinian militant group Hamas in a strike on Qom, south of Tehran.

Israel's armed forces chief Eyal Zamir warned that his country should be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Iran. "We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy. We must be ready for a prolonged campaign," Zamir said in a video statement to Israelis.

Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13, which have combined targeted assassinations of key military personnel and nuclear scientists with strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile facilities. Zamir said Israelis needed to brace for more difficulties, as the country comes under frequent attack from Iranian ballistic missiles.