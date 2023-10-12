Israel preparing for ground incursion in Gaza, but no final decision yet

Amid the Israel-Hamas blitzkrieg triggered by Hamas's unprecedented attack inside Israel, the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said they are preparing for a ground operation in Gaza but only if the final nod comes from the government. A war cabinet has been put in place on an emergency basis where Israel's opposition leader Benny Gantz joined hands with Netanyahu -- to chart out the path ahead in the war, defence minister Yoav Gallant is also part of the war cabinet. Israel now has a new war cabinet of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Benny Gantz and defence minister Yoav Gallant(via REUTERS)

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided.” The war cabinet, and the mobilisation of the army reservists indicate something much bigger and likely a ground incursion into Gaza. Every Hamas member is a dead man, Netanyahu's warning; 'Won't keep silent': Biden | 10 points

What Israel's land incursion to Gaza may look like

According to experts, Israel's build-up looks familiar to what they did in 2008 and 2014. Reuters quoted one Israeli security source who said a ground offensive looks inevitable now.

In 2008, Israel lost nine soldiers during its incursion. In 2014, the number killed soared to 66, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu has vowed to avenge the Hamas attack and in a televised address on Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister warned that every Hamas member is a dead man. Netanyahu accused Hamas militants of beheading children, raping women which Hamas strongly denied.

“I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children. I never thought I’d ever — anyway,” US President Joe Biden said -- a statement that was seen as a testament to Netanyahu's claim but then the White House clarified that Biden did not see images or independently confirmed reports of beheaded children.

Gaza is densely populated and a ground invasion will result in huge casualties on both sides.

According to reports, Israel's o-ground preparation hint tat they are planning something big. The Israeli military has built a base next to teh Gaza Strip for the accommodation of the soldiers.

