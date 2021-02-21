IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report
According to the report, the vaccine purchase was stipulated in a secret clause in a Russian-brokered deal to return an Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria.(AFP)
According to the report, the vaccine purchase was stipulated in a secret clause in a Russian-brokered deal to return an Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria.(AFP)
world news

Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency denied the report of the vaccine clause, saying it was a lie meant to improve Israel’s image.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Israel agreed to buy hundreds of thousands of doses of Russian-made coronavirus vaccine for Syria as part of a prisoner swap deal, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

According to the report, the vaccine purchase was stipulated in a secret clause in a Russian-brokered deal to return an Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria. In exchange, Israel agreed to return two shepherds who crossed from Syria into Israeli territory, and pardoned a Druze woman from the Israeli-held section of the Golan Heights who had been sentenced to community service. The Ynet website said she was convicted of monitoring and photographing Israeli soldiers along the frontier.

Syria’s state-run SANA news agency denied the report of the vaccine clause, saying it was a lie meant to improve Israel’s image.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said only that Israel didn’t give the Syrians any vaccine from its own inventory, Ynet said. He didn’t comment directly on whether Israel bought Russian-made vaccines for Syria.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel syria‬ coronavirus vaccine
Close
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 8, 2021. Undocumented migrants in Britain will still be able to get COVID vaccines without being subject to status checks, the government said on Monday. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 8, 2021. Undocumented migrants in Britain will still be able to get COVID vaccines without being subject to status checks, the government said on Monday. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Covid data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown: Matt Hancock

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST
"We want to set out a roadmap which gives people guidance in terms of how we think we'll be able to do this. We also absolutely will be vigilant to the data on the way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snowfalls, sub-zero temperatures and biting wind continue to test the United States' southwest and Texas, in particular, for a few weeks now.(AP)
Snowfalls, sub-zero temperatures and biting wind continue to test the United States' southwest and Texas, in particular, for a few weeks now.(AP)
world news

Deaths in Texas caused by cheap power plants unable to run in cold: Bill Gates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:05 PM IST
"This is natural gas plants, largely, that weren't weatherized. They could've been. It costs money, and the trade off was made, and it didn't work out, and it's tragic that it has lead to people dying," Gates told CNN late on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italian PM Mario Draghi (Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)
Italian PM Mario Draghi (Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Italy may follow UK’s example on mass vaccination: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:59 PM IST
PM Mario Draghi's govt is about to accelerate Italy’s Covid-19 vaccination program, Italian daily La Stampa reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 when the terrorists staged an armed rebellion against the Nigerian government.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
The Boko Haram insurgency began in 2009 when the terrorists staged an armed rebellion against the Nigerian government.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Abducted UNHCR aid worker pleads for his rescue in video released by Boko Haram

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:44 PM IST
"As Salamu Alaykum. My name is Idris Aloma. I am a worker with UNHCR . I am pleading with the commission to liaise with the government for my freedom," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying in a video message released by terrorists
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dimitris Lignadis, 56, turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Athens police headquarters, Greek Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told the Associated Press.(AP)
Dimitris Lignadis, 56, turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Athens police headquarters, Greek Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told the Associated Press.(AP)
world news

Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, Athens
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:51 PM IST
According to media reports, at least three people have made allegations against Lignadis, including a 25-year-old man who accused him of having raped him in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi women celebrate after their horse won the first place during one of the Saudi cup competitions, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb.19, 2021. The Saudi Cup carries a total prize purse of $30.5 million and considered the world's richest horse race which attracted some of the world's best male and female jockeys. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(AP)
Saudi women celebrate after their horse won the first place during one of the Saudi cup competitions, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb.19, 2021. The Saudi Cup carries a total prize purse of $30.5 million and considered the world's richest horse race which attracted some of the world's best male and female jockeys. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)(AP)
world news

Saudi women can join armed forces in latest widening of rights

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:35 PM IST
This move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at increasing the rights of women in the kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A United Airlines plane with smoke trailing from its right side is seen heading east towards Denver International Airport, Saturday,(AP)
A United Airlines plane with smoke trailing from its right side is seen heading east towards Denver International Airport, Saturday,(AP)
world news

'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

AP, Broomfield
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The Boeing 777-200 suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude.
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021. (via Reuters)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021. (via Reuters)
world news

Head of UN nuclear watchdog meets Iran nuclear chief in Tehran

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities under a 2015 nuclear deal if European signatories do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Feb 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo from January, a member of the public is seen arriving at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England. ( AP Photo Jon Super)
In this photo from January, a member of the public is seen arriving at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England. ( AP Photo Jon Super)
world news

UK to speed Covid-19 vaccine program, to offer shots to all adults by July-end

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the new targets on Monday when he reveals his “roadmap” to easing lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters gather in front of three-fingered salute graffiti during an anti-coup protest in Sanchaung township, outskirt of Yangon, Myanmar on February 21, 2021.(AP)
Protesters gather in front of three-fingered salute graffiti during an anti-coup protest in Sanchaung township, outskirt of Yangon, Myanmar on February 21, 2021.(AP)
world news

More protests and funeral follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was the first confirmed death among the many thousands who have taken to the streets to protest the Feb. 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the report, the vaccine purchase was stipulated in a secret clause in a Russian-brokered deal to return an Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria.(AFP)
According to the report, the vaccine purchase was stipulated in a secret clause in a Russian-brokered deal to return an Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria.(AFP)
world news

Israel prisoner swap includes Covid-19 vaccines for Syria: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency denied the report of the vaccine clause, saying it was a lie meant to improve Israel’s image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers, in Istanbul.(AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers, in Istanbul.(AP)
world news

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishes to improve relations with new US administration

AP, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:59 PM IST
In a video message late Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations were “seriously tested” but stressed that their partnership has “overcome all kinds of difficulties.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters walk over images of military leader during an anti-coup protest outside in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
Protesters walk over images of military leader during an anti-coup protest outside in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo)
world news

Myanmar protesters' resolve strengthens following death of activists

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Myanmar’s anti-military protesters plan to hold their largest mass rally yet on Monday after two demonstrators were shot dead this weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross a road in Cotabato City, Mindanao, the Philippines. The country is taking measures to protect its residents from tropical storm Dujuan. (Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross a road in Cotabato City, Mindanao, the Philippines. The country is taking measures to protect its residents from tropical storm Dujuan. (Bloomberg)
world news

Storm Dujuan: 51,400 Filipinos evacuated across 5 provinces

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 80 km/h, the state weather bureau said in its 2 p.m. report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in&nbsp;Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

Seoul to administer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines from Feb 27, says PM Sye-kyun

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP