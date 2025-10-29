Israel reinstates ceasefire after overnight strikes in Gaza | Top points

The Israeli military on Wednesday said that the ceasefire was back in effect after deadly strikes were carried out on Gaza. The death toll from the Israeli strikes climbed to 81, including women and children who lost their lives after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes”. Palestinians inspect the damage at a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Wednesday.(AP)

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump defended the strikes and stated that the ceasefire will hold.

Ceasefire in effect after strikes

The Israeli army said that it had begun reinforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after it carried out strikes targeting “terror targets and terrorists.” The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces struck “30 terrorists holding command positions within terrorist organisations” operating inside the Palestinian territory, Associated Press reported.

Death toll reaches 81

Israel's strike on Gaza killed at least 81 people, including children. The Aqsa Hospital in Gaza's central city of Deir al-Balah earlier said that at least 10 bodies reached the hospital, out of which three were women and six were children. Similar bodies were received in southern Gaza as well.

Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes”

The strikes were launched after Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes” over Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the fragile ceasefire.

Israeli officials earlier said that its forces were fired upon in southern Gaza after Hamas handed over body parts on Monday. Israel claimed that the body parts were remains of a hostage whose body had already been brought to Israel 2 years ago. The Israeli prime minister called the return of these body parts a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

Trump said ceasefire will hold

US President Donald Trump, currently on a trip to Asia, defended the strikes, saying Israel was justified in carrying them out after Hamas killed an Israeli soldier during an exchange of gunfire in Rafah.

Hamas, meanwhile, denied responsibility for the attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, in southern Gaza, and said in a statement that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal.

Trump told journalists on Wednesday that Israel “should hit back” when its troops come under attack, adding that he is still confident the ceasefire would withstand the escalation in violence. “Hamas is a very small part of the overall Middle East peace. And they have to behave,” Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)