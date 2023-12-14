Israel says Denmark exposed ‘Hamas infrastructure’ on European soil

Israel said on Thursday that seven people arrested by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Denmark for planning an attack on civilians had operated "on behalf of" Hamas. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday that seven people arrested by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Denmark. (File)

Israel's Mossad spy agency said that the Danish agencies had exposed "Hamas infrastructure on European soil," according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

