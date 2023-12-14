close_game
Israel says Denmark exposed 'Hamas infrastructure' on European soil

Israel says Denmark exposed ‘Hamas infrastructure’ on European soil

Dec 14, 2023 08:50 PM IST

Israel's Mossad spy agency said that the Danish agencies had exposed “Hamas infrastructure on European soil.”

Israel said on Thursday that seven people arrested by intelligence and law enforcement agencies in Denmark for planning an attack on civilians had operated "on behalf of" Hamas.

Israel's Mossad spy agency said that the Danish agencies had exposed "Hamas infrastructure on European soil," according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates)

