Israel says it is working to intercept missile launched from Yemen
Jun 28, 2025 10:14 AM IST
Sirens sounded in several areas in Israel following the launch, the army posted on the Telegram messaging app.
The Israeli army said on Saturday it had identified the launch of missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, adding that the aerial defence systems were operating to intercept the threat.
