News / World News / Israel seeks action on photojournalists who covered Hamas attack: ‘Accomplices in crimes against humanity’

Israel seeks action on photojournalists who covered Hamas attack: ‘Accomplices in crimes against humanity’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 09, 2023 08:36 PM IST

International media organisations have denied the charge and said they had no knowledge of the attack.

The government of Israel on Thursday demanded immediate action against photojournalists working with international media organisations for allegedly having “joined in covering the brutal acts" of Hamas amid war in the country. Taking to X the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, “The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the PMO views with utmost gravity that photojournalists working with international media joined in covering the brutal acts of murder perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7th in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(AP)

“These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics,” it said.

“Overnight the GPO issued an urgent letter to the bureau chiefs of the media organizations that employed these photographers and sought clarifications on the matter. The National Public Diplomacy Directorate demands that immediate action be taken,” the PM's Office stated further.

The development came after an Israeli diplomat shared a report from a media watchdog in the country that claimed photojournalists were captured on camera while Hamas terrorists attacked the border area in Israel. The Consul General of Israel in Toronto, Idit Shamir cited a report published by media watchdog ‘HonestReporting’ and termed it a “shocking expose.” The report identified six freelance photojournalists working for international news organisations including Reuters, CNN, and AP who were present during the Hamas' attack on Israel. The report claimed that the journalists had prior knowledge about these attacks.

However, international news organisations including Reuters and CNN have denied the allegations against them. "Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of October 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship," the news agency said.

CNN said it had cut off ties with Hassan Eslaiah, one of the six photojournalists, a report by Washington Times said.

