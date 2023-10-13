News / World News / Israel strikes south Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel strikes south Lebanon after border fence blast

AFP |
Oct 13, 2023 08:05 PM IST

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel on Friday shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli soldiers add new fence alongside the border wall with Lebanon as seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border(AP)
Israeli soldiers add new fence alongside the border wall with Lebanon as seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border(AP)

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out