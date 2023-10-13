Israel strikes south Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel on Friday shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army. Israeli soldiers add new fence alongside the border wall with Lebanon as seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border(AP)

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

