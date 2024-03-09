 Israel-Hamas war: 5 killed as parachute fails to open during aid drop in Gaza | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Israel-Hamas war: 5 killed, several injured as parachute fails to open during aid drop in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: 5 killed, several injured as parachute fails to open during aid drop in Gaza

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war: The Gaza government media office denounced the aid airdrops calling them “useless” and “flashy propaganda rather than humanitarian service”.

Five people were killed and at least 10 were injured on Friday after a humanitarian airdrop's parachute failed to open, causing a pallet to crash into a group of civilians queuing for food at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza. According to reports, the casualties were taken to the Al-Shifa hospital.

A parachute falls behind a building as aid parcels are airdropped over the northern Gaza Strip on March 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. (AFP)
A parachute falls behind a building as aid parcels are airdropped over the northern Gaza Strip on March 8, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. (AFP)

While Jordan's military and the US have denied that aircraft from their country caused the fatalities, it is believed that the aid was carried out in partnership with Belgium, Egypt, France, and the Netherlands, reported news agency AFP.

Also read: ‘Focused on safety of all our citizens in Israel’: MEA on death of 2nd Indian

Following the incident, the Gaza government media office denounced the aid airdrops calling them “useless” and “flashy propaganda rather than humanitarian service”. It also called for the availability of food to pass through land borders.

“We previously warned it poses a threat to the lives of citizens in the Gaza Strip and this is what happened today when the parcels fell on the citizens' heads,” the Gaza government said in a statement as quoted by AFP.

EU, UN on aid airdrop in Gaza

According to the United Nations, the airdrops of the aid in Gaza or a proposed maritime aid corridor cannot be a substitute for land deliveries. The UN has urged more trucks to be permitted to reach Gaza through more border crossings.

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday expressed hope that a maritime corridor could open on Sunday, though crucial details of the planned operation remained unclear.

Israel-Hamas war

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 last year after Hamas' attack in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed. Since then, Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that they will continue its war till victory is achieved. According to the latest data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the war has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people, with scores injured and displaced.

Five months into the war, negotiators from Palestine, Qatar and Egypt are trying to secure a 40-day ceasefire in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The temporary ceasefire would also allow some hostages captured by Hamas to go free, while aid to Gaza would be increased. However, Israel is not a part of it.

(With inputs from agencies)

