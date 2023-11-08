close_game
News / World News / Antony Blinken says Israel shouldn't 'reoccupy' Gaza: ‘Not now, not after war’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 08, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Antony Blinken said that other conditions included no "attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza".

US secretary of state Antony Blinken called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its war with Hamas ends. Speaking to reporters after Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers held talks in Japan, US' top diplomat listed the "key elements" in order to create "durable peace and security."

Israel-Hamas War: US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference,(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference,(Reuters)

"The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends," Antony Blinken said, adding that other conditions included no "attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza" or any "reduction in the territory of Gaza."

The G7 foreign ministers agreed on the need for humanitarian “pauses” in Israel’s war with Hamas, as per the joint statement.

“We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages,” the ministers said, continuing, “All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians.”

This comes after Antony Blinken’s whirlwind tour of the Middle East where he called for halts in the fighting in Gaza to allow delivery of basic necessities as Israel bombarded the enclave with more air and ground attacks. Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa hailed the joint statement, in which the ministers condemned the “terror attacks by Hamas” and rejected both antisemitism and Islamophobia, saying, “This is the first time the G-7 has issued a unified message in writing on the situation. It’s an important achievement. I believe it's important that the G7 was able to put out its first unified message as a statement... regarding a humanitarian pause and a future peace process, both in terms of the responsibility the G7 has towards the international community and for Japan as this year's chair of the G7."

The group also pledged their commitment to Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity while Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba took part in one of the group’s sessions remotely.

