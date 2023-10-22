News / World News / Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank

Reuters |
Oct 22, 2023 10:14 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries, its army said.

Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes at the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, as seen from Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)
Israel's military earlier said one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israel's defence force "expresses sorrow regarding the incident," which is being investigated," it said in a statement, giving no further details.

OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
