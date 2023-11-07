close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israelis hold a 'minute of silence' for victims of October 7 massacre

Israelis hold a 'minute of silence' for victims of October 7 massacre

ANI |
Nov 07, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The attack on October 7 saw around 3,000 terrorists infiltrate Israel from Gaza via land, sea, and air.

Israelis observed a minute of standing silence to commemorate the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.(AP)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.(AP)

This memorial service marked the one-month anniversary of the attack, which resulted in a tragic loss of life, with a majority of the victims being civilians. The silence was held without a siren, in contrast to Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day, and was followed by the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hatikva.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The attack on October 7 saw around 3,000 terrorists infiltrate Israel from Gaza via land, sea, and air. They overran civilian communities and a military base, leading to the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, including many civilians in their homes and at an outdoor music festival.

Additionally, Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups took around 240 hostages, including young children and elderly individuals, according to The Times of Israel.

Read more: Erdogan's order? Turkey parliament removes Coca Cola, Nestle from menu as…

Various local citizen groups organised events to mourn the victims of the October 7 attack, with the first event being the minute of silence at 11 am. This solemn moment took place at Democracy Square in Tel Aviv.

In remembrance, the Israeli flag was lowered to half-staff at locations like the Hod Hasharon community centre and other cities and local authorities.

Yellow balloons were released during a ceremony at Bar Ilan University, symbolising the hostages held by the terror group. Students at Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design also lit memorial candles to honour the victims of this tragic event.

Israel will have "security responsibility" over the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period following its war against Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in an interview aired Monday night, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel's war with Hamas began after Hamas terrorists breached the Gaza border on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and the abduction of over 240 individuals, including at least 30 children.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out