News / World News / Lebanon PM says working to avoid 'war' with Israel: ‘Doing my duty’

Lebanon PM says working to avoid 'war' with Israel: ‘Doing my duty’

AFP |
Oct 30, 2023 07:32 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Najib Mikati said he feared an escalation, with the border skirmishes stoking concerns.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister said Monday he was working to ensure his country does not enter the Hamas-Israel war, even as Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging cross-border fire.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billows during a Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke billows during a Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)

Najib Mikati said he feared an escalation, with the border skirmishes stoking concerns that Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement could open a new front with Israel.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I am doing my duty to prevent Lebanon from entering the war" raging further south, Mikati told AFP in an interview.

Cash-strapped Lebanon is facing the possibility of war essentially leaderless, as political divisions have left the country without a president for a year, while Mikati has headed a caretaker cabinet for about a year and a half.

"Lebanon is in the eye of the storm," he added.

Mikati, who is on good terms with Hezbollah, said he has no "clear answer" about whether war loomed ahead, adding that "it depends on regional developments".

In 2006, Israel and Hezbollah fought a bloody conflict that left more than 1,200 people dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.

"For now Hezbollah has managed the situation rationally and wisely, and the rules of the game have remained constrained to certain limits," Mikati said.

Read more: Hamas releases video that says shows three women hostages: ‘Zionist detainees’

"But at the same time I feel like I cannot reassure Lebanese" because the situation is still developing, he added.

‘Chaos’

Hezbollah, which has a bigger arsenal than Lebanon's own army, has so far targeted Israel's northern border region, with Israel striking back.

The cross-border violence has killed at least 62 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally, mostly Hezbollah combatants but also four civilians including Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah.

Israeli officials have reported four deaths, including one civilian.

Mikati said any escalation could extend beyond Lebanon.

"I cannot rule out an escalation because there is a race to reach a ceasefire before escalation spreads in the entire region," Mikati said.

"I fear that... chaos could engulf the entire Middle East," he also said.

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged fire with Israel almost daily since Hamas's October 7 assault on Israel.

Iran-backed or affiliated groups have also launched attacks on Israel from Syria, and targeted US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria.

Lebanon witnessed a flurry of diplomatic activity at the start of the escalation, with high officials visiting the country and Mikati going on an official trip Sunday to Qatar -- which is mediating peace efforts in the Hamas-Israel war.

Qatar was playing "an important mediation role," Mikati told AFP.

"Mediation almost succeeded last Friday, but was disrupted when the Israelis began ground operations in Gaza," he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out