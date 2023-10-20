News / World News / Israeli Air Force striking Hamas at 'rate not seen in decades'

Israeli Air Force striking Hamas at 'rate not seen in decades'

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Oct 20, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Israeli military spokespersons said the air force struck more than 100 Hamas sites overnight, including a mosque used by Hamas.

The Israeli Air Force is striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip "at a rate not seen in decades," a military official said on Friday.

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration.(Reuters)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration.(Reuters)

Speaking to reporters today, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the air force was also preparing the way for the expected ground assault on the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

READ | Israel-Hamas war: Air force strikes Hezbollah 'terrorist' targets in Lebanon; Iran issues warning. Latest updates

Additionally, Israeli military spokespersons said the air force struck more than 100 Hamas sites overnight, including a mosque used by Hamas.

Meanwhile, after taking note of a US warship downing three cruise missiles and several drones launched by Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen that targeted Israel, a US military official noted that Israel's air defenses "are similarly prepared for threats of this type."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out