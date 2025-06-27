Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Israeli airstrike hits Hezbollah defense site in southern Lebanon

ANI |
Jun 27, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The retaliatory airstrikes asserted that such actions violate existing agreements between Israel and Lebanon, as said by the IDF.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces), on Friday morning, attacked, in an airstrike, a site used to manage the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's fire and defence system in the Beaufort Ridge area of southern Lebanon.

In the recent days, IDF identified attempts to restore the site by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah.(AFP)
This site is part of an underground project that was taken out of use following IDF attacks on the site. In recent days, the IDF identified attempts to restore the site by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, and therefore, the terrorist infrastructure in the area was attacked.

"The existence of the site and attempts to restore it constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

News / World News / Israeli airstrike hits Hezbollah defense site in southern Lebanon
