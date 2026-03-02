Israeli airstrikes kill at least 31 in Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, says health ministry

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked Israel have killed at least 31 people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Monday. The Health Ministry said that the strikes also wounded 149 people and that about two-thirds of the dead were in southern Lebanon. (AFP)

The Hezbollah attack and the Israeli retaliatory strikes expand the ongoing war gripping the Mideast after America and Israel launched an airstrike campaign targeting Iran.

Meanwhile, as Kuwait faced an ongoing attack, the US issued an urgent warning to Americans there to take cover and remain indoors. It said: "Do not come to the Embassy," without elaborating.