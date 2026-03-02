Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Israeli airstrikes kill at least 31 in Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, says health ministry

    The violence intensifies the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, coinciding with US warnings for Americans in Kuwait.

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 11:58 AM IST
    AP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attacked Israel have killed at least 31 people, Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    The Health Ministry said that the strikes also wounded 149 people and that about two-thirds of the dead were in southern Lebanon. (AFP)
    The Health Ministry said that the strikes also wounded 149 people and that about two-thirds of the dead were in southern Lebanon. (AFP)

    The Hezbollah attack and the Israeli retaliatory strikes expand the ongoing war gripping the Mideast after America and Israel launched an airstrike campaign targeting Iran.

    Follow Iran-US conflict live updates here

    The Health Ministry said that the strikes also wounded 149 people. It said about two-thirds of the dead were in southern Lebanon.

    Meanwhile, as Kuwait faced an ongoing attack, the US issued an urgent warning to Americans there to take cover and remain indoors. It said: "Do not come to the Embassy," without elaborating.

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and Bangladesh election result 2026 LIVE get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Israeli Airstrikes Kill At Least 31 In Lebanon After Hezbollah Attack, Says Health Ministry
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes