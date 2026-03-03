Israeli military strikes Iranian leadership headquarters, targets presidential office, Tehran airport

“During the strike on the compound, numerous munitions were dropped on the Presidential Office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council,” the defense forces said, adding that the alleged gathering site of Iran's most senior forum responsible for security and decision-making was also targeted.

The IDF said that the Israeli Air Force had, overnight, “struck and dismantled facilities within the leadership compound” and was acting on “precise intelligence”.

Israel on Tuesday targeted the Iranian leadership's central headquarters, including the presidential office, following intelligence inputs, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF also struck the institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure.

The IDF alleged that Iran's leadership and senior security officials frequently convened at the compound which was hit, claiming that they “conducted situational assessments regarding Iran’s nuclear program and advanced the plan for the destruction of the State of Israel.”

The compound was one of the most heavily secured locations in Iran, spanning several streets in central Tehran, according to the IDF. The Israeli military alleged that it was used by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Saturday.

“The compound was struck following a prolonged process of intelligence collection and analysis conducted by the IDF Intelligence Directorate,” the IDF said, adding that the complex was the “most central and significant headquarters” of the Iranian government. “Its strike further degrades the functional continuity of the regime’s command and control systems,” the Israeli military said.

Israel targets Tehran airport, destroys carrier on ground in Bushehr Israel sounded evacuation warnings across Iran Tuesday, before striking airports, including the Mehrabad airport in Tehran. The Israeli military also hit the airport in Iran's southern port city of Bushehr, destroying an Iranian carrier on the ground.

The Israeli army also issued an evacuation threat to people in an industrial area in Tehran and Payam airport in the city of Karaj, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran strikes Israel's Tel Aviv area, police identify ‘several impact areas’ Iran also launched strikes on Tuesday targeting central Israel, specifically the Tel Aviv area. “Search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel,” the Israeli military said.

First responders in Israel said they were treating twelve people who were injured in the attacks, AFP news agency reported. Israeli police, while identifying “several impact areas”, said officers were present at multiple sites in central and Tel Aviv districts where shrapnel had fallen.

“The circumstances of the impact are under review,” Reuters cited Israeli military as saying.