Emotional scenes as Israeli hostage Agam Berger, released by Hamas, reunites with family: Watch

An emotional scene unfolded at Beilinson Hospital on Thursday as Agam Berger, an Israeli soldier who was held hostage by the Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attack, was reunited with her family following her release from captivity. Released Israeli hostage, Agam Berger with her family. (via REUTERS)

A video shared by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu captured the moment when Agam Berger arrived at the Israeli hospital by helicopter where her family and colleagues were waiting for her.

As the helicopter arrived, Berger's family and friends erupted into cheers and applause. However, those cheers soon turned into heartfelt tears as the family members hugged Berger for the first time in over a year.

Berger's release, after having endured an ordeal as a hostage, was a moment of joy and relief that her family and the nation had long awaited.

Female soldier Agam Berger was released after Hamas paraded her in front of a smaller crowd in the heavily destroyed urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Hamas releases 8 hostages

Hamas-led militants freed eight hostages - three Israeli and 5 Thai nationals on Thursday as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, but the chaotic handover of some of the captives, who were shuttled through a rowdy crowd of thousands by masked militants, drew an angry protest from Israel.

Thursday's exchange marks the second round of release between Hamas and Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is part of the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has paused the fighting in Gaza.

Israel to release 110 Palestinian prisoners

Israel's plans to release 110 Palestinian prisoners later in the day were put on hold by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who demanded that mediators ensure the safe exit for hostages going forward.

The ceasefire is aimed at eventually ending the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, and securing the release of dozens of hostages abducted in the militant group's October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war.