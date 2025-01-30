Video shows ‘frightened’ Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud being handed over to Red Cross by Hamas

The Israeli Army said the Red Cross has confirmed receiving seven hostages—two Israelis, including Arbel Yehoud, and five Thai nationals on Thursday. Their release is part of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, aimed at de-escalating the deadliest and most destructive conflict between Israel and Hamas militant group Footage shows hostage Arbel Yehoud being transferred to the Red Cross by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.(@MyPalestine0/X)

The fragile truce has lasted over 10 days, pausing hostilities and allowing more humanitarian aid to enter the densely populated coastal enclave.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity.

One of the Israelis released on Thursday is Arbel Yehoud, 29.

Footage shows hostage Arbel Yehoud being transferred to the Red Cross by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, reported The Times of Israel.

The video captures Yehoud being escorted through a dense crowd of Palestinians and armed militants near the ruins of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s residence.

She appears visibly shaken as she and the gunmen struggle through the chaotic scene, pushing through the crowd to reach the waiting Red Cross vehicle.

Reacting to the purported hostage release footage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the mediators to ensure that “such threatening scenes do not occur again”.

“I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization. I demand that the mediators ensure that such threatening scenes do not occur again, and to guarantee the safety of our hostages. Whoever dares to harm our captives - his blood will be on his head,” Netanyahu posted on X.