American Airlines plane crash: 28 bodies recovered; all 64 feared dead after collision in Washington DC | 10 updates

Hours after the deadly mid-air collision between a US military chopper and a passenger jet carrying 64 flyers, US officials said there were likely no survivors from the crash. Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue crews search the waters of the Potomac River after a passenger plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river after colliding with a US Army helicopter, near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. (AFP)

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at Reagan National Airport.

Also Read | Washington DC plane crash: What happened 30 seconds before collision with helicopter. ATC audio captures grim moment

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors," Donnelly said, adding that 28 bodies had been recovered -- including one from the helicopter.

On Wednesday (ET), a regional jet, operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the icy waters of Washington's Potomac River.

Washington plane crash: Here are 10 latest updates