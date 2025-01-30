Menu Explore
Washington DC plane crash: 28 feared dead in American Airlines and Army helicopter crash, recovery efforts ongoing

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 30, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Fire chief feared that all individuals on the American Airlines jet and Army helicopter are likely dead, with recovery teams retrieving 28 bodies.

Fire chief cited that all individuals aboard the American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead, per AP. Recovery efforts have so far led to the retrieval of the bodies of 27 passengers from the American Airlines jet and one individual from the helicopter.

Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned wid us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
