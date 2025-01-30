Washington DC plane crash: 28 feared dead in American Airlines and Army helicopter crash, recovery efforts ongoing

Fire chief cited that all individuals aboard the American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead, per AP. Recovery efforts have so far led to the retrieval of the bodies of 27 passengers from the American Airlines jet and one individual from the helicopter.

Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)